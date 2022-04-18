Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $52.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

