Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $32.45

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $807,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $16,752,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

