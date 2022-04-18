Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Price Target at $48.08

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

