Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 462

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.02).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

PETS stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.60. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 311.28 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

