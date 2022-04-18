Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $54.89

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.77 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.