Analysts Set Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT at $400.00

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.00.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.