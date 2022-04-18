Analysts Set Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT at $400.00

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.3345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

