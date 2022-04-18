Analysts Set Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target at $8.88

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTA opened at $2.79 on Monday. Volta has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

