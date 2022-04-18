Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $12.57

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.