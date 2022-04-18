Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.75 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.