Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.75 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
