Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $309.83

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.04.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

