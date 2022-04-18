Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $309.83

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

WDAY opened at $224.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.04. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

