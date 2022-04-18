Analyzing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 3.89 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.83 -$131.00 million ($1.37) -79.00

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -13.63% Wayfair -0.96% -10.52% -2.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wayfair 7 6 11 0 2.17

Wayfair has a consensus price target of $204.91, indicating a potential upside of 89.33%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Wayfair beats Boxed on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

