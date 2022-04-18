Analyzing Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares KeyCorp and Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.49 $2.63 billion $2.63 7.79 Community Bancorp $41.53 million 3.24 $13.14 million $2.43 10.29

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KeyCorp and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 5 8 0 2.62 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.15, suggesting a potential upside of 32.55%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37% Community Bancorp 31.64% 16.38% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Community Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

