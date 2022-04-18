Analyzing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 73.89 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -12.25 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denali Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $91.14, indicating a potential upside of 211.39%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 that is in pre-clinical phase to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 to optimize the treatment of hypertension with a monotherapy drug. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

