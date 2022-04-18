Analyzing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AppYea and EPAM Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A EPAM Systems $3.76 billion 4.39 $481.65 million $8.15 35.59

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppYea and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 2 9 0 2.82

EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $452.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.97%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 12.82% 21.10% 15.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats AppYea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.