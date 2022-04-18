Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 1 6 0 2.86

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 202.96%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65% ESS Tech N/A -128.49% -16.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.36 $1.67 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

