Analyzing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 19.50 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.51

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 237.73%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ouster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

