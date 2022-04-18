Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

