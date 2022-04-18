Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,764,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anima from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

