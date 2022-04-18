Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love Buys 60,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annexon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 358,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.07. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 12,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.