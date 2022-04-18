Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AR traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $36.28. 8,254,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

