Anthem (ANTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.80 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY22 guidance at $28.25 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $516.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

