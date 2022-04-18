Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARI opened at $13.97 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after acquiring an additional 145,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,019,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 195,357 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

