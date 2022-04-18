Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

