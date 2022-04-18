Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

AMAT stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

