Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

