Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

