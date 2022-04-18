ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $21.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.04.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

