ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($52.17) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.10 ($43.59).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

