ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.10 ($43.59).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

