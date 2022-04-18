Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

