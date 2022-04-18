Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.24. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

