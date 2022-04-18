Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ARQQ opened at $15.06 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
