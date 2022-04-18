Arteris, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Arteris’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

