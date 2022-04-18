Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

AJG opened at $180.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.44 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

