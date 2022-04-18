Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

AAWH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

