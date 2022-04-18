ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to $750.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $975.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.83.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

