ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASOS stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

