ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,031,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,665,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 432.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

