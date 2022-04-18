ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,031,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,665,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 432.2 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $33.73.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
