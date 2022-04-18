Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

