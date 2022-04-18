Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 953,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $189.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $190.19.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.
