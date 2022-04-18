AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6,669.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

