Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 4,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,993. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

