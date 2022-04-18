Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $265.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $345.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

