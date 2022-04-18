Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.