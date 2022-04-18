Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

