Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Head to Head Comparison

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 160.52%. Ebix has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.14%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 71.22 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Ebix $994.94 million 1.00 $68.19 million $2.21 14.53

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -31.46% -15.56% Ebix 6.85% 12.72% 5.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebix beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

