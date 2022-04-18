Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Autohome reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

