Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,831. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

