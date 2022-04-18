Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

AVTR opened at $31.46 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

